CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 572¾ 572¾ 551¾ 565½ —7 Mar 589 589 567¾ 580½ —7 May 597¼ 597½ 578¼ 590½ —7¼ Jul 604¾ 604¾ 585¾ 598¼ —6¾ Sep 616½ 616½ 598½ 611 —6 Dec 631½ 631¾ 614½ 627½ —5 Mar 637¼ 639 626¾ 639 —4¼ May 635¼ 642¼ 634¾ 642¼ —3¼ Jul 620¾ 629¼ 620¾ 629¼ —3¾ Sep 636¼ —3¾ Dec 643¼ —3¾ Mar 653 —3¾ May 631¼ —3¾ Jul 593¾ —3¾ Est. sales 237,920. Fri.’s sales 213,507 Fri.’s open int 439,481 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 430 432 426½ 430 —1 Mar 444 445 439 442¾ —1½ May 451 451¾ 445¾ 449¾ —1¾ Jul 453¼ 454¾ 449¼ 453 —2 Sep 444¼ 444½ 438 442¼ —3½ Dec 448 448¼ 441½ 445¾ —3¼ Mar 457 457¼ 452½ 456½ —3 May 462¾ 463¼ 459½ 462¾ —2¾ Jul 469 469 462¾ 466 —3 Sep 452 —2¼ Dec 455 455 450 452½ —2½ Jul 473¼ 473¼ 468½ 468½ —2½ Dec 451¼ —2¼ Est. sales 750,936. Fri.’s sales 686,461 Fri.’s open int 1,679,020, up 7,274 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 361½ 361½ 341½ 345¾ —15¾ Mar 367½ 367½ 351 357 —11¾ May 361¾ 361¾ 356½ 359 —10 Jul 360 —9¼ Sep 355¾ —9¼ Dec 358 —9¼ Mar 357 —9¼ May 363 —9¼ Jul 351¾ —9¼ Sep 367½ —9¼ Est. sales 1,527. Fri.’s sales 1,527 Fri.’s open int 4,449 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1020¾ 1025¾ 1011 1011¾ —5 Jan 1030 1042¼ 1019½ 1022¼ —8 Mar 1043½ 1054¾ 1032¼ 1035¼ —8¼ May 1056¾ 1067¼ 1045¾ 1048¾ —8 Jul 1068 1078 1057 1060¼ —8 Aug 1067¼ 1075¼ 1055½ 1059 —8¼ Sep 1054 1059 1041¼ 1046 —8 Nov 1051½ 1055½ 1038½ 1045 —7½ Jan 1062 1064 1049 1054¼ —7½ Mar 1062 1062 1048¼ 1054½ —7¼ May 1067¾ 1067¾ 1055¼ 1060 —7¾ Jul 1074½ 1075 1062 1067¼ —8½ Aug 1063½ —8¾ Sep 1052¼ —7¼ Nov 1057½ 1057½ 1049¾ 1052½ —8¼ Jul 1081 1081 1072¼ 1072¼ —8¼ Nov 1056¾ —8¼ Est. sales 498,465. Fri.’s sales 477,282 Fri.’s open int 854,294 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 48.77 49.16 47.58 48.14 —.63 Jan 48.84 49.22 47.69 48.24 —.61 Mar 49.05 49.38 47.88 48.45 —.57 May 49.06 49.46 48.03 48.64 —.52 Jul 49.22 49.46 48.07 48.72 —.50 Aug 48.89 49.11 47.80 48.44 —.46 Sep 48.61 48.71 47.41 48.13 —.41 Oct 47.92 48.14 47.02 47.80 —.36 Dec 48.11 48.24 46.92 47.81 —.31 Jan 47.67 47.78 47.67 47.78 —.29 Mar 47.73 —.31 May 47.78 —.26 Jul 47.84 —.27 Aug 47.61 —.27 Sep 47.56 —.27 Oct 47.43 —.27 Dec 47.30 —.27 Jul 47.19 —.27 Oct 47.18 —.27 Dec 46.92 —.27 Est. sales 301,913. Fri.’s sales 285,973 Fri.’s open int 588,989, up 13,355 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 297.40 302.20 294.50 295.10 —1.10 Jan 299.00 303.40 296.50 297.10 —1.00 Mar 302.40 306.30 299.60 300.20 —1.00 May 305.90 309.50 303.50 304.00 —.80 Jul 311.20 313.70 307.80 308.20 —.70 Aug 311.50 314.50 308.80 309.30 —.60 Sep 312.00 314.30 309.10 309.50 —.40 Oct 311.40 313.00 308.00 308.40 —.40 Dec 312.60 314.90 310.10 310.50 —.30 Jan 314.60 314.60 311.10 311.10 —.10 Mar 311.10 —.50 May 312.50 312.60 312.30 312.30 —.50 Jul 314.80 314.80 314.50 314.50 —.50 Aug 314.00 —.50 Sep 312.40 —.50 Oct 309.80 —.30 Dec 311.60 —.30 Jul 320.70 —.30 Oct 320.70 —.30 Dec 324.20 —.30 Est. sales 240,212. Fri.’s sales 231,586 Fri.’s open int 615,851, up 265

