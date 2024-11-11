CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|572¾
|572¾
|551¾
|565½
|—7
|Mar
|589
|589
|567¾
|580½
|—7
|May
|597¼
|597½
|578¼
|590½
|—7¼
|Jul
|604¾
|604¾
|585¾
|598¼
|—6¾
|Sep
|616½
|616½
|598½
|611
|—6
|Dec
|631½
|631¾
|614½
|627½
|—5
|Mar
|637¼
|639
|626¾
|639
|—4¼
|May
|635¼
|642¼
|634¾
|642¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|620¾
|629¼
|620¾
|629¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|636¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|643¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|653
|—3¾
|May
|631¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|593¾
|—3¾
|Est. sales 237,920.
|Fri.’s sales 213,507
|Fri.’s open int 439,481
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|430
|432
|426½
|430
|—1
|Mar
|444
|445
|439
|442¾
|—1½
|May
|451
|451¾
|445¾
|449¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|453¼
|454¾
|449¼
|453
|—2
|Sep
|444¼
|444½
|438
|442¼
|—3½
|Dec
|448
|448¼
|441½
|445¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|457
|457¼
|452½
|456½
|—3
|May
|462¾
|463¼
|459½
|462¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|469
|469
|462¾
|466
|—3
|Sep
|452
|—2¼
|Dec
|455
|455
|450
|452½
|—2½
|Jul
|473¼
|473¼
|468½
|468½
|—2½
|Dec
|451¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 750,936.
|Fri.’s sales 686,461
|Fri.’s open int 1,679,020,
|up 7,274
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|361½
|361½
|341½
|345¾
|—15¾
|Mar
|367½
|367½
|351
|357
|—11¾
|May
|361¾
|361¾
|356½
|359
|—10
|Jul
|360
|—9¼
|Sep
|355¾
|—9¼
|Dec
|358
|—9¼
|Mar
|357
|—9¼
|May
|363
|—9¼
|Jul
|351¾
|—9¼
|Sep
|367½
|—9¼
|Est. sales 1,527.
|Fri.’s sales 1,527
|Fri.’s open int 4,449
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1020¾
|1025¾
|1011
|1011¾
|—5
|Jan
|1030
|1042¼
|1019½
|1022¼
|—8
|Mar
|1043½
|1054¾
|1032¼
|1035¼
|—8¼
|May
|1056¾
|1067¼
|1045¾
|1048¾
|—8
|Jul
|1068
|1078
|1057
|1060¼
|—8
|Aug
|1067¼
|1075¼
|1055½
|1059
|—8¼
|Sep
|1054
|1059
|1041¼
|1046
|—8
|Nov
|1051½
|1055½
|1038½
|1045
|—7½
|Jan
|1062
|1064
|1049
|1054¼
|—7½
|Mar
|1062
|1062
|1048¼
|1054½
|—7¼
|May
|1067¾
|1067¾
|1055¼
|1060
|—7¾
|Jul
|1074½
|1075
|1062
|1067¼
|—8½
|Aug
|1063½
|—8¾
|Sep
|1052¼
|—7¼
|Nov
|1057½
|1057½
|1049¾
|1052½
|—8¼
|Jul
|1081
|1081
|1072¼
|1072¼
|—8¼
|Nov
|1056¾
|—8¼
|Est. sales 498,465.
|Fri.’s sales 477,282
|Fri.’s open int 854,294
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|48.77
|49.16
|47.58
|48.14
|—.63
|Jan
|48.84
|49.22
|47.69
|48.24
|—.61
|Mar
|49.05
|49.38
|47.88
|48.45
|—.57
|May
|49.06
|49.46
|48.03
|48.64
|—.52
|Jul
|49.22
|49.46
|48.07
|48.72
|—.50
|Aug
|48.89
|49.11
|47.80
|48.44
|—.46
|Sep
|48.61
|48.71
|47.41
|48.13
|—.41
|Oct
|47.92
|48.14
|47.02
|47.80
|—.36
|Dec
|48.11
|48.24
|46.92
|47.81
|—.31
|Jan
|47.67
|47.78
|47.67
|47.78
|—.29
|Mar
|47.73
|—.31
|May
|47.78
|—.26
|Jul
|47.84
|—.27
|Aug
|47.61
|—.27
|Sep
|47.56
|—.27
|Oct
|47.43
|—.27
|Dec
|47.30
|—.27
|Jul
|47.19
|—.27
|Oct
|47.18
|—.27
|Dec
|46.92
|—.27
|Est. sales 301,913.
|Fri.’s sales 285,973
|Fri.’s open int 588,989,
|up 13,355
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|297.40
|302.20
|294.50
|295.10
|—1.10
|Jan
|299.00
|303.40
|296.50
|297.10
|—1.00
|Mar
|302.40
|306.30
|299.60
|300.20
|—1.00
|May
|305.90
|309.50
|303.50
|304.00
|—.80
|Jul
|311.20
|313.70
|307.80
|308.20
|—.70
|Aug
|311.50
|314.50
|308.80
|309.30
|—.60
|Sep
|312.00
|314.30
|309.10
|309.50
|—.40
|Oct
|311.40
|313.00
|308.00
|308.40
|—.40
|Dec
|312.60
|314.90
|310.10
|310.50
|—.30
|Jan
|314.60
|314.60
|311.10
|311.10
|—.10
|Mar
|311.10
|—.50
|May
|312.50
|312.60
|312.30
|312.30
|—.50
|Jul
|314.80
|314.80
|314.50
|314.50
|—.50
|Aug
|314.00
|—.50
|Sep
|312.40
|—.50
|Oct
|309.80
|—.30
|Dec
|311.60
|—.30
|Jul
|320.70
|—.30
|Oct
|320.70
|—.30
|Dec
|324.20
|—.30
|Est. sales 240,212.
|Fri.’s sales 231,586
|Fri.’s open int 615,851,
|up 265
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.