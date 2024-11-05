Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 4:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 569½ 574½ 565¼ 572½ +3¾
Mar 588½ 592½ 583 591 +3½
May 599 603¼ 593¾ 601¾ +3¼
Jul 605¼ 608¾ 599¾ 607¾ +3¼
Sep 617¼ 620¼ 611½ 619¼ +3¼
Dec 632 635¼ 627¼ 634½ +3½
Mar 640¼ 645 640¼ 645 +3½
May 647¾ +3½
Jul 635¼ +3¼
Sep 642¼ +3¼
Dec 649¼ —1
Mar 659 —1
May 637¼ —1
Jul 599¾ —1
Est. sales 106,812. Mon.’s sales 98,110
Mon.’s open int 440,288, up 6,773
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 416¼ 419¾ 415¼ 418½ +2
Mar 429¾ 432¾ 428¼ 432 +2
May 437 439¼ 435¾ 439 +1¾
Jul 442 444 440¾ 443½ +1¼
Sep 436 437¾ 434½ 437½ +1¼
Dec 439¾ 442½ 439 442¼ +1½
Mar 450¼ 452¾ 449¾ 452¾ +1¼
May 455¾ 459 455¾ 459 +1½
Jul 460½ 462½ 460 462½ +1½
Sep 449¾ 449¾ 449¾ 449¾ +1
Dec 449¼ 450¾ 448¾ 450¾
Jul 466¾
Dec 448½ 450½ 448½ 450½ +1¼
Est. sales 417,279. Mon.’s sales 382,148
Mon.’s open int 1,681,771
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 390½ 395 387¼ 391¼ +1¼
Mar 389¼ 394 387¼ 391¾ +2¼
May 386¼ 391 386¼ 391 +2¼
Jul 389½ +4½
Sep 385¼ +4½
Dec 387½ +4½
Mar 386½ +4½
May 392½ +4½
Jul 381¼ +4½
Sep 397 +4½
Est. sales 1,149. Mon.’s sales 1,149
Mon.’s open int 4,385, up 51
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 992¼ 996¾ 991 993¾ +6½
Jan 997 1006¼ 996¼ 1001¾ +4½
Mar 1010¾ 1019½ 1010¾ 1014¾ +3
May 1028¼ 1035¼ 1027 1030½ +2¼
Jul 1041 1048 1040 1043¼ +1¾
Aug 1042½ 1048½ 1040¾ 1044 +1½
Sep 1034¼ 1040 1032½ 1035¼
Nov 1035 1040¼ 1033 1035¾
Jan 1045¼ 1050 1043¾ 1045¾
Mar 1047¼ 1053¼ 1046¾ 1049
May 1055¼
Jul 1063¼
Aug 1059¾
Sep 1047
Nov 1052 1053 1046¾ 1048¾
Jul 1068¾
Nov 1055½
Est. sales 185,694. Mon.’s sales 165,164
Mon.’s open int 839,167, up 2,388
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 45.58 45.93 44.81 44.99 —.57
Jan 45.53 45.94 44.84 45.00 —.51
Mar 45.65 46.06 44.99 45.16 —.48
May 45.84 46.26 45.21 45.36 —.48
Jul 45.97 46.39 45.36 45.49 —.48
Aug 45.86 46.21 45.18 45.31 —.47
Sep 45.65 45.96 44.90 45.11 —.44
Oct 45.32 45.67 44.66 44.85 —.42
Dec 45.31 45.66 44.62 44.90 —.38
Jan 44.95 —.34
Mar 44.94 —.35
May 45.01 —.35
Jul 45.08 —.35
Aug 44.85 —.35
Sep 44.80 —.35
Oct 44.67 —.35
Dec 44.54 —.35
Jul 44.43 —.35
Oct 44.42 —.35
Dec 44.16 —.35
Est. sales 188,970. Mon.’s sales 178,680
Mon.’s open int 556,582, up 2,395
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 299.60 300.50 297.00 299.50 —.10
Jan 300.20 301.70 298.60 300.60 +.40
Mar 303.40 304.60 301.60 303.30 +.40
May 306.90 308.50 305.50 307.00 +.30
Jul 311.10 312.80 310.00 311.30 +.20
Aug 312.30 313.50 310.90 312.40 +.30
Sep 312.30 313.80 311.30 312.60 +.30
Oct 310.60 312.80 310.50 311.70 +.30
Dec 313.70 315.00 312.80 313.90 +.20
Jan 314.70 314.70 314.50 314.70 +.30
Mar 315.00 315.00 314.80 314.90 +.50
May 316.00 316.00 315.80 315.80 +.50
Jul 317.40 318.00 317.40 317.70 +.50
Aug 317.50 317.50 317.20 317.20 +.50
Sep 316.70 316.70 315.50 315.50 +.80
Oct 312.60 +.80
Dec 314.30 +.80
Jul 323.60 +.70
Oct 323.60 +.70
Dec 327.10 +.70
Est. sales 195,018. Mon.’s sales 183,139
Mon.’s open int 603,050, up 7,019

