CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|569½
|574½
|565¼
|572½
|+3¾
|Mar
|588½
|592½
|583
|591
|+3½
|May
|599
|603¼
|593¾
|601¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|605¼
|608¾
|599¾
|607¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|617¼
|620¼
|611½
|619¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|632
|635¼
|627¼
|634½
|+3½
|Mar
|640¼
|645
|640¼
|645
|+3½
|May
|647¾
|+3½
|Jul
|635¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|642¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|649¼
|—1
|Mar
|659
|—1
|May
|637¼
|—1
|Jul
|599¾
|—1
|Est. sales 106,812.
|Mon.’s sales 98,110
|Mon.’s open int 440,288,
|up 6,773
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|416¼
|419¾
|415¼
|418½
|+2
|Mar
|429¾
|432¾
|428¼
|432
|+2
|May
|437
|439¼
|435¾
|439
|+1¾
|Jul
|442
|444
|440¾
|443½
|+1¼
|Sep
|436
|437¾
|434½
|437½
|+1¼
|Dec
|439¾
|442½
|439
|442¼
|+1½
|Mar
|450¼
|452¾
|449¾
|452¾
|+1¼
|May
|455¾
|459
|455¾
|459
|+1½
|Jul
|460½
|462½
|460
|462½
|+1½
|Sep
|449¾
|449¾
|449¾
|449¾
|+1
|Dec
|449¼
|450¾
|448¾
|450¾
|+¾
|Jul
|466¾
|+¾
|Dec
|448½
|450½
|448½
|450½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 417,279.
|Mon.’s sales 382,148
|Mon.’s open int 1,681,771
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|390½
|395
|387¼
|391¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|389¼
|394
|387¼
|391¾
|+2¼
|May
|386¼
|391
|386¼
|391
|+2¼
|Jul
|389½
|+4½
|Sep
|385¼
|+4½
|Dec
|387½
|+4½
|Mar
|386½
|+4½
|May
|392½
|+4½
|Jul
|381¼
|+4½
|Sep
|397
|+4½
|Est. sales 1,149.
|Mon.’s sales 1,149
|Mon.’s open int 4,385,
|up 51
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|992¼
|996¾
|991
|993¾
|+6½
|Jan
|997
|1006¼
|996¼
|1001¾
|+4½
|Mar
|1010¾
|1019½
|1010¾
|1014¾
|+3
|May
|1028¼
|1035¼
|1027
|1030½
|+2¼
|Jul
|1041
|1048
|1040
|1043¼
|+1¾
|Aug
|1042½
|1048½
|1040¾
|1044
|+1½
|Sep
|1034¼
|1040
|1032½
|1035¼
|+¾
|Nov
|1035
|1040¼
|1033
|1035¾
|+½
|Jan
|1045¼
|1050
|1043¾
|1045¾
|+¼
|Mar
|1047¼
|1053¼
|1046¾
|1049
|+¼
|May
|1055¼
|+¼
|Jul
|1063¼
|+¼
|Aug
|1059¾
|+½
|Sep
|1047
|Nov
|1052
|1053
|1046¾
|1048¾
|+¼
|Jul
|1068¾
|+¼
|Nov
|1055½
|+¼
|Est. sales 185,694.
|Mon.’s sales 165,164
|Mon.’s open int 839,167,
|up 2,388
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|45.58
|45.93
|44.81
|44.99
|—.57
|Jan
|45.53
|45.94
|44.84
|45.00
|—.51
|Mar
|45.65
|46.06
|44.99
|45.16
|—.48
|May
|45.84
|46.26
|45.21
|45.36
|—.48
|Jul
|45.97
|46.39
|45.36
|45.49
|—.48
|Aug
|45.86
|46.21
|45.18
|45.31
|—.47
|Sep
|45.65
|45.96
|44.90
|45.11
|—.44
|Oct
|45.32
|45.67
|44.66
|44.85
|—.42
|Dec
|45.31
|45.66
|44.62
|44.90
|—.38
|Jan
|44.95
|—.34
|Mar
|44.94
|—.35
|May
|45.01
|—.35
|Jul
|45.08
|—.35
|Aug
|44.85
|—.35
|Sep
|44.80
|—.35
|Oct
|44.67
|—.35
|Dec
|44.54
|—.35
|Jul
|44.43
|—.35
|Oct
|44.42
|—.35
|Dec
|44.16
|—.35
|Est. sales 188,970.
|Mon.’s sales 178,680
|Mon.’s open int 556,582,
|up 2,395
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|299.60
|300.50
|297.00
|299.50
|—.10
|Jan
|300.20
|301.70
|298.60
|300.60
|+.40
|Mar
|303.40
|304.60
|301.60
|303.30
|+.40
|May
|306.90
|308.50
|305.50
|307.00
|+.30
|Jul
|311.10
|312.80
|310.00
|311.30
|+.20
|Aug
|312.30
|313.50
|310.90
|312.40
|+.30
|Sep
|312.30
|313.80
|311.30
|312.60
|+.30
|Oct
|310.60
|312.80
|310.50
|311.70
|+.30
|Dec
|313.70
|315.00
|312.80
|313.90
|+.20
|Jan
|314.70
|314.70
|314.50
|314.70
|+.30
|Mar
|315.00
|315.00
|314.80
|314.90
|+.50
|May
|316.00
|316.00
|315.80
|315.80
|+.50
|Jul
|317.40
|318.00
|317.40
|317.70
|+.50
|Aug
|317.50
|317.50
|317.20
|317.20
|+.50
|Sep
|316.70
|316.70
|315.50
|315.50
|+.80
|Oct
|312.60
|+.80
|Dec
|314.30
|+.80
|Jul
|323.60
|+.70
|Oct
|323.60
|+.70
|Dec
|327.10
|+.70
|Est. sales 195,018.
|Mon.’s sales 183,139
|Mon.’s open int 603,050,
|up 7,019
