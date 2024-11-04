CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 569 575¾ 565 568¾ +¾ Mar 587¾ 595 584¾ 587½ — ¼ May 600¼ 606 596 598½ — ¾ Jul 606¼ 611¾ 601¾ 604½ —1¼ Sep 617½ 623¼ 613¼ 616 —1¾ Dec 636¼ 638½ 628½ 631 —2¼ Mar 648¼ 648¼ 639 641½ —2¼ May 644¼ —2¼ Jul 632 —2 Sep 639 —2 Dec 650¼ —2 Mar 660 —2 May 638¼ —2 Jul 600¾ —2 Est. sales 100,721. Fri.’s sales 93,164 Fri.’s open int 433,515, up 7,501 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 414 420 413 416½ +2 Mar 428¼ 433 427 430 +¾ May 436 440¼ 435 437¼ Jul 441 444½ 440 442¼ Sep 435¼ 437¾ 434 436¼ +¼ Dec 440 442¾ 439½ 440¾ — ¼ Mar 451¼ 453 450¾ 451½ +¼ May 458 458½ 457½ 457½ Jul 461 461¾ 460¼ 461 — ¼ Sep 449½ 449½ 448¾ 448¾ — ¾ Dec 449¾ 451 449¾ 450 — ¼ Jul 466 —1 Dec 449¾ 450½ 449 449¼ —2¼ Est. sales 397,402. Fri.’s sales 368,162 Fri.’s open int 1,689,030, up 16,069 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 397½ 408 389½ 390 —9¼ Mar 399 406 388½ 389½ —9½ May 400 400 388¾ 388¾ —9½ Jul 385 —13 Sep 380¾ —13 Dec 383 —13 Mar 382 —13 May 388 —13 Jul 376¾ —13 Sep 392½ —13 Est. sales 934. Fri.’s sales 934 Fri.’s open int 4,334 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 990 995 982½ 987¼ +4¾ Jan 996½ 1008 994 997¼ +3½ Mar 1010½ 1022½ 1008¾ 1011¾ +3½ May 1027 1038½ 1025½ 1028¼ +3¼ Jul 1040 1051¼ 1039 1041½ +3½ Aug 1041½ 1051½ 1040¼ 1042½ +3¼ Sep 1033¾ 1042¼ 1032½ 1034½ +3¼ Nov 1032¼ 1043¼ 1032¼ 1035¼ +3 Jan 1051¾ 1052¾ 1045 1045½ +2¾ Mar 1055½ 1056¼ 1048¼ 1048¾ +2¼ May 1060½ 1060½ 1055 1055 +2 Jul 1068 1069 1063 1063 +2 Aug 1059¼ +1¾ Sep 1047 +1½ Nov 1053 1057 1048½ 1048½ +1¾ Jul 1068½ +1 Nov 1055¼ +1 Est. sales 252,101. Fri.’s sales 235,216 Fri.’s open int 836,779, up 7,906 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 46.59 46.80 44.98 45.56 —.74 Jan 46.32 46.51 44.94 45.51 —.55 Mar 46.44 46.52 45.07 45.64 —.48 May 46.56 46.57 45.25 45.84 —.41 Jul 46.60 46.61 45.39 45.97 —.38 Aug 46.35 46.38 45.18 45.78 —.32 Sep 45.98 46.00 44.92 45.55 —.25 Oct 45.61 45.61 44.61 45.27 —.19 Dec 45.49 45.55 44.53 45.28 —.14 Jan 45.29 —.13 Mar 45.29 —.12 May 45.36 —.13 Jul 45.43 —.15 Aug 45.20 —.15 Sep 45.15 —.15 Oct 45.02 —.15 Dec 44.89 —.15 Jul 44.78 —.15 Oct 44.77 —.15 Dec 44.51 —.15 Est. sales 275,176. Fri.’s sales 254,067 Fri.’s open int 554,187, up 13,460 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 295.30 302.50 294.90 299.60 +4.30 Jan 297.00 303.60 296.50 300.20 +3.10 Mar 300.20 306.10 299.60 302.90 +2.70 May 304.20 309.80 303.80 306.70 +2.40 Jul 308.90 314.00 308.50 311.10 +2.20 Aug 309.90 314.90 309.90 312.10 +2.20 Sep 310.20 315.00 310.20 312.30 +2.10 Oct 311.70 314.20 311.10 311.40 +1.90 Dec 312.10 316.60 312.10 313.70 +1.70 Jan 317.30 317.30 314.40 314.40 +1.30 Mar 314.40 +1.20 May 317.50 317.70 315.30 315.30 +1.00 Jul 317.20 +1.10 Aug 316.70 +1.10 Sep 314.70 +.90 Oct 311.80 +.90 Dec 313.50 +.90 Jul 322.90 +.90 Oct 322.90 +.90 Dec 326.40 +.90 Est. sales 208,547. Fri.’s sales 197,873 Fri.’s open int 596,031, up 5,936

