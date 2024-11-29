CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|535
|545¼
|531¾
|532¼
|—5½
|Mar
|547
|553¼
|543
|548
|—
|½
|May
|557½
|562
|552¾
|557
|—1¼
|Jul
|565
|568¾
|560½
|563¾
|—2
|Sep
|578½
|581¼
|573¾
|576½
|—2½
|Dec
|595
|598¼
|590¾
|593
|—3
|Mar
|607½
|610¾
|606
|606¼
|—3
|May
|611
|—3
|Jul
|599¾
|—3
|Sep
|599¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|619½
|+2¾
|Mar
|629¼
|+2¾
|May
|614¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|576¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 71,208.
|Wed.’s sales 119,251
|Wed.’s open int 411,150
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|416
|423½
|415
|423
|+7¼
|Mar
|428
|433¾
|427¼
|433
|+5
|May
|434½
|440½
|434½
|439¾
|+4½
|Jul
|438½
|442¾
|437¼
|442¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|425¾
|428¼
|424
|428
|+2¼
|Dec
|429¾
|431¾
|428
|431½
|+1¾
|Mar
|441
|443
|440
|442¾
|+1½
|May
|448
|449½
|448
|449
|+1½
|Jul
|450
|452¾
|450
|452¾
|+1½
|Sep
|441¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|441¼
|442¼
|440
|442¼
|+¾
|Jul
|457¼
|+¾
|Dec
|441½
|+¾
|Est. sales 198,807.
|Wed.’s sales 470,439
|Wed.’s open int 1,520,066
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|332¼
|337½
|332¼
|337½
|+3¼
|Mar
|357
|361¼
|355¼
|358
|May
|363¼
|364¾
|362½
|362½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|362
|Sep
|357¾
|Dec
|360¼
|Mar
|359¼
|May
|365¼
|Jul
|354
|Sep
|369¾
|Est. sales 304.
|Wed.’s sales 693
|Wed.’s open int 3,431
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|993¼
|998
|982¾
|989½
|+¾
|Mar
|1000
|1006
|989½
|996
|—1
|May
|1015
|1019¼
|1002¼
|1008½
|—2¼
|Jul
|1027
|1031¾
|1014½
|1020½
|—2¾
|Aug
|1027¼
|1030¾
|1013½
|1019
|—3¼
|Sep
|1016¾
|1018¾
|1003½
|1008¼
|—3¼
|Nov
|1016¾
|1021¼
|1006½
|1010¾
|—3¼
|Jan
|1026¾
|1031
|1017¼
|1021
|—3
|Mar
|1027
|1027¼
|1019½
|1023
|—2½
|May
|1027¼
|1028¼
|1027¼
|1028¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|1034¼
|1035¼
|1034
|1035¼
|—3
|Aug
|1031¾
|—3
|Sep
|1019¼
|—3¾
|Nov
|1029½
|1029½
|1019
|1020
|—3¾
|Jan
|1029¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|1031
|—3¾
|May
|1037
|—3¾
|Jul
|1041¾
|—3¾
|Aug
|1038¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|1025¾
|—3¾
|Nov
|1026¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|1048½
|—2¾
|Nov
|1032
|—2¾
|Est. sales 152,569.
|Wed.’s sales 245,710
|Wed.’s open int 907,666
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|41.71
|42.24
|41.25
|41.61
|+.86
|Jan
|41.71
|42.44
|41.28
|41.74
|+.82
|Mar
|42.21
|42.79
|41.60
|42.07
|+.78
|May
|42.50
|43.08
|41.92
|42.37
|+.74
|Jul
|42.67
|43.24
|42.16
|42.60
|+.72
|Aug
|42.54
|43.11
|42.02
|42.48
|+.68
|Sep
|42.41
|42.94
|41.87
|42.28
|+.63
|Oct
|42.20
|42.73
|41.70
|42.05
|+.59
|Dec
|42.20
|42.74
|41.65
|42.09
|+.58
|Jan
|42.32
|42.32
|42.14
|42.14
|+.57
|Mar
|42.75
|42.75
|42.24
|42.24
|+.55
|May
|42.39
|+.55
|Jul
|42.54
|+.54
|Aug
|42.40
|+.53
|Sep
|42.32
|+.53
|Oct
|42.19
|+.53
|Dec
|41.97
|+.53
|Jul
|41.86
|+.53
|Oct
|41.85
|+.53
|Dec
|41.59
|+.53
|Est. sales 132,173.
|Wed.’s sales 235,967
|Wed.’s open int 555,216,
|up 2,883
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|289.80
|289.80
|286.10
|287.10
|—3.40
|Jan
|294.50
|295.00
|290.60
|291.90
|—3.50
|Mar
|299.00
|299.40
|296.20
|297.60
|—2.60
|May
|303.30
|304.00
|300.90
|302.40
|—2.20
|Jul
|307.40
|308.70
|305.30
|307.10
|—2.00
|Aug
|309.50
|309.50
|306.00
|307.80
|—1.90
|Sep
|309.60
|309.60
|306.30
|307.90
|—2.00
|Oct
|309.00
|309.00
|305.60
|307.20
|—2.00
|Dec
|310.00
|311.40
|308.00
|309.50
|—2.00
|Jan
|312.00
|312.10
|309.20
|310.50
|—1.90
|Mar
|311.00
|312.60
|311.00
|311.00
|—1.90
|May
|312.20
|—1.90
|Jul
|314.40
|—2.00
|Aug
|314.00
|—1.90
|Sep
|312.50
|—1.80
|Oct
|310.10
|—1.70
|Dec
|312.10
|—1.60
|Jul
|320.80
|—1.60
|Oct
|320.80
|—1.60
|Dec
|324.30
|—1.60
|Est. sales 122,481.
|Wed.’s sales 191,128
|Wed.’s open int 594,029
