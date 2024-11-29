CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 535 545¼ 531¾ 532¼ —5½ Mar 547 553¼ 543 548 — ½ May 557½ 562 552¾ 557 —1¼ Jul 565 568¾ 560½ 563¾ —2 Sep 578½ 581¼ 573¾ 576½ —2½ Dec 595 598¼ 590¾ 593 —3 Mar 607½ 610¾ 606 606¼ —3 May 611 —3 Jul 599¾ —3 Sep 599¾ —2¾ Dec 619½ +2¾ Mar 629¼ +2¾ May 614¼ +2¾ Jul 576¾ +2¾ Est. sales 71,208. Wed.’s sales 119,251 Wed.’s open int 411,150 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 416 423½ 415 423 +7¼ Mar 428 433¾ 427¼ 433 +5 May 434½ 440½ 434½ 439¾ +4½ Jul 438½ 442¾ 437¼ 442¼ +3¾ Sep 425¾ 428¼ 424 428 +2¼ Dec 429¾ 431¾ 428 431½ +1¾ Mar 441 443 440 442¾ +1½ May 448 449½ 448 449 +1½ Jul 450 452¾ 450 452¾ +1½ Sep 441¾ +1¼ Dec 441¼ 442¼ 440 442¼ +¾ Jul 457¼ +¾ Dec 441½ +¾ Est. sales 198,807. Wed.’s sales 470,439 Wed.’s open int 1,520,066 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 332¼ 337½ 332¼ 337½ +3¼ Mar 357 361¼ 355¼ 358 May 363¼ 364¾ 362½ 362½ — ¼ Jul 362 Sep 357¾ Dec 360¼ Mar 359¼ May 365¼ Jul 354 Sep 369¾ Est. sales 304. Wed.’s sales 693 Wed.’s open int 3,431 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 993¼ 998 982¾ 989½ +¾ Mar 1000 1006 989½ 996 —1 May 1015 1019¼ 1002¼ 1008½ —2¼ Jul 1027 1031¾ 1014½ 1020½ —2¾ Aug 1027¼ 1030¾ 1013½ 1019 —3¼ Sep 1016¾ 1018¾ 1003½ 1008¼ —3¼ Nov 1016¾ 1021¼ 1006½ 1010¾ —3¼ Jan 1026¾ 1031 1017¼ 1021 —3 Mar 1027 1027¼ 1019½ 1023 —2½ May 1027¼ 1028¼ 1027¼ 1028¼ —2¾ Jul 1034¼ 1035¼ 1034 1035¼ —3 Aug 1031¾ —3 Sep 1019¼ —3¾ Nov 1029½ 1029½ 1019 1020 —3¾ Jan 1029¾ —3¾ Mar 1031 —3¾ May 1037 —3¾ Jul 1041¾ —3¾ Aug 1038¼ —3¾ Sep 1025¾ —3¾ Nov 1026¾ —2¾ Jul 1048½ —2¾ Nov 1032 —2¾ Est. sales 152,569. Wed.’s sales 245,710 Wed.’s open int 907,666 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 41.71 42.24 41.25 41.61 +.86 Jan 41.71 42.44 41.28 41.74 +.82 Mar 42.21 42.79 41.60 42.07 +.78 May 42.50 43.08 41.92 42.37 +.74 Jul 42.67 43.24 42.16 42.60 +.72 Aug 42.54 43.11 42.02 42.48 +.68 Sep 42.41 42.94 41.87 42.28 +.63 Oct 42.20 42.73 41.70 42.05 +.59 Dec 42.20 42.74 41.65 42.09 +.58 Jan 42.32 42.32 42.14 42.14 +.57 Mar 42.75 42.75 42.24 42.24 +.55 May 42.39 +.55 Jul 42.54 +.54 Aug 42.40 +.53 Sep 42.32 +.53 Oct 42.19 +.53 Dec 41.97 +.53 Jul 41.86 +.53 Oct 41.85 +.53 Dec 41.59 +.53 Est. sales 132,173. Wed.’s sales 235,967 Wed.’s open int 555,216, up 2,883 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 289.80 289.80 286.10 287.10 —3.40 Jan 294.50 295.00 290.60 291.90 —3.50 Mar 299.00 299.40 296.20 297.60 —2.60 May 303.30 304.00 300.90 302.40 —2.20 Jul 307.40 308.70 305.30 307.10 —2.00 Aug 309.50 309.50 306.00 307.80 —1.90 Sep 309.60 309.60 306.30 307.90 —2.00 Oct 309.00 309.00 305.60 307.20 —2.00 Dec 310.00 311.40 308.00 309.50 —2.00 Jan 312.00 312.10 309.20 310.50 —1.90 Mar 311.00 312.60 311.00 311.00 —1.90 May 312.20 —1.90 Jul 314.40 —2.00 Aug 314.00 —1.90 Sep 312.50 —1.80 Oct 310.10 —1.70 Dec 312.10 —1.60 Jul 320.80 —1.60 Oct 320.80 —1.60 Dec 324.30 —1.60 Est. sales 122,481. Wed.’s sales 191,128 Wed.’s open int 594,029

