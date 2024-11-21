CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|552½
|557½
|547¾
|548¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|572¾
|577½
|568½
|569½
|—2¾
|May
|581
|587
|578¾
|579½
|—2½
|Jul
|588¾
|594¼
|586¼
|587¼
|—2
|Sep
|602½
|606¾
|599
|599¾
|—2
|Dec
|617¾
|622¼
|614¾
|615¾
|—2
|Mar
|631¾
|634¼
|627
|627¾
|—1¾
|May
|631
|—1½
|Jul
|620
|620
|618½
|618½
|—1½
|Sep
|618¼
|—1½
|Dec
|632½
|—1½
|Mar
|642¼
|—1½
|May
|627¼
|—1½
|Jul
|589¾
|—1½
|Est. sales 123,605.
|Wed.’s sales 116,815
|Wed.’s open int 437,197
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|430
|432
|426¼
|426¾
|—3½
|Mar
|439¾
|442¼
|435¾
|436¼
|—3¾
|May
|447
|449¼
|442¾
|443¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|450
|452¼
|446
|446½
|—3½
|Sep
|436¾
|438¼
|432½
|433
|—3¾
|Dec
|441
|442½
|436¼
|436¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|452¼
|453½
|447¼
|447¾
|—4¼
|May
|458½
|459¾
|454
|454
|—4
|Jul
|462½
|462½
|457¼
|457¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|449½
|449½
|444¼
|444¼
|—4½
|Dec
|449
|449½
|444
|444¾
|—4½
|Jul
|459¾
|—4½
|Dec
|444¼
|444½
|444
|444½
|—4
|Est. sales 491,228.
|Wed.’s sales 446,564
|Wed.’s open int 1,668,952,
|up 1,985
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|347½
|352
|343¼
|346¼
|+1½
|Mar
|363½
|371¾
|361¼
|366¾
|+3½
|May
|370¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|371¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|367½
|+3¼
|Dec
|370
|+3¼
|Mar
|369
|+3¼
|May
|375
|+3¼
|Jul
|363¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|379½
|+3¼
|Est. sales 701.
|Wed.’s sales 701
|Wed.’s open int 3,790,
|up 59
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|991
|998¾
|976¼
|977¾
|—12¾
|Mar
|999¾
|1006¼
|983¾
|985¼
|—14
|May
|1014
|1019
|997
|998¾
|—13¾
|Jul
|1025¾
|1031¼
|1009¼
|1011½
|—13¾
|Aug
|1025¼
|1030¼
|1009
|1011¼
|—13½
|Sep
|1014¾
|1019
|999¾
|1002
|—12¼
|Nov
|1015
|1020
|1001½
|1004½
|—10¾
|Jan
|1025¾
|1027¼
|1013¼
|1014¾
|—10¼
|Mar
|1025¼
|1026¼
|1013½
|1016½
|—9¼
|May
|1023¾
|1024
|1022½
|1022½
|—8¼
|Jul
|1033
|1033¼
|1027½
|1030
|—8
|Aug
|1026¾
|—7¾
|Sep
|1014¼
|—7¾
|Nov
|1023
|1023
|1013
|1015¼
|—7½
|Jan
|1025
|—7½
|Mar
|1026¼
|—7½
|May
|1032¼
|—7½
|Jul
|1038¼
|1038¼
|1037
|1037
|—7½
|Aug
|1033½
|—7½
|Sep
|1021
|—7½
|Nov
|1025
|1025½
|1025
|1025½
|—3
|Jul
|1047¼
|—3
|Nov
|1030¾
|—3
|Est. sales 204,798.
|Wed.’s sales 191,027
|Wed.’s open int 903,651,
|up 1,112
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|43.30
|43.75
|41.93
|42.18
|—1.10
|Jan
|43.46
|43.87
|42.02
|42.28
|—1.08
|Mar
|43.70
|44.16
|42.35
|42.60
|—1.06
|May
|44.09
|44.41
|42.65
|42.90
|—1.02
|Jul
|44.24
|44.61
|42.87
|43.12
|—.99
|Aug
|44.02
|44.46
|42.75
|43.03
|—.98
|Sep
|43.97
|44.32
|42.61
|42.92
|—.96
|Oct
|43.67
|44.12
|42.49
|42.77
|—.96
|Dec
|43.76
|44.21
|42.50
|42.86
|—.94
|Jan
|43.55
|43.55
|42.69
|42.91
|—.92
|Mar
|43.52
|43.58
|42.89
|42.99
|—.88
|May
|43.57
|43.57
|43.06
|43.09
|—.86
|Jul
|43.57
|43.57
|43.19
|43.19
|—.85
|Aug
|42.96
|—.85
|Sep
|42.91
|—.85
|Oct
|42.78
|—.85
|Dec
|42.65
|—.85
|Jul
|42.54
|—.85
|Oct
|42.53
|—.85
|Dec
|42.27
|—.85
|Est. sales 274,383.
|Wed.’s sales 242,434
|Wed.’s open int 572,828
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|290.00
|290.90
|287.20
|287.70
|—1.70
|Jan
|291.70
|292.70
|288.70
|289.40
|—1.90
|Mar
|295.40
|296.20
|292.70
|293.10
|—1.90
|May
|299.70
|300.30
|297.10
|297.50
|—1.80
|Jul
|304.00
|304.90
|301.60
|302.10
|—1.70
|Aug
|305.60
|305.80
|302.60
|303.10
|—1.70
|Sep
|306.00
|306.30
|303.00
|303.60
|—1.70
|Oct
|304.80
|305.70
|302.70
|303.10
|—1.70
|Dec
|307.40
|308.30
|305.00
|305.60
|—1.70
|Jan
|306.70
|306.80
|306.70
|306.70
|—1.60
|Mar
|307.30
|307.50
|307.00
|307.20
|—1.50
|May
|308.30
|—1.50
|Jul
|310.30
|310.50
|310.30
|310.50
|—1.40
|Aug
|310.00
|—1.40
|Sep
|308.50
|—1.40
|Oct
|305.90
|—1.40
|Dec
|307.70
|—1.40
|Jul
|316.50
|—1.40
|Oct
|316.50
|—1.40
|Dec
|320.00
|—1.40
|Est. sales 162,487.
|Wed.’s sales 146,841
|Wed.’s open int 623,390,
|up 1,505
