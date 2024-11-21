CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 552½ 557½ 547¾ 548¾ —3¾ Mar 572¾ 577½ 568½ 569½ —2¾ May 581 587 578¾ 579½ —2½ Jul 588¾ 594¼ 586¼ 587¼ —2 Sep 602½ 606¾ 599 599¾ —2 Dec 617¾ 622¼ 614¾ 615¾ —2 Mar 631¾ 634¼ 627 627¾ —1¾ May 631 —1½ Jul 620 620 618½ 618½ —1½ Sep 618¼ —1½ Dec 632½ —1½ Mar 642¼ —1½ May 627¼ —1½ Jul 589¾ —1½ Est. sales 123,605. Wed.’s sales 116,815 Wed.’s open int 437,197 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 430 432 426¼ 426¾ —3½ Mar 439¾ 442¼ 435¾ 436¼ —3¾ May 447 449¼ 442¾ 443¼ —3¾ Jul 450 452¼ 446 446½ —3½ Sep 436¾ 438¼ 432½ 433 —3¾ Dec 441 442½ 436¼ 436¾ —4¼ Mar 452¼ 453½ 447¼ 447¾ —4¼ May 458½ 459¾ 454 454 —4 Jul 462½ 462½ 457¼ 457¾ —3¾ Sep 449½ 449½ 444¼ 444¼ —4½ Dec 449 449½ 444 444¾ —4½ Jul 459¾ —4½ Dec 444¼ 444½ 444 444½ —4 Est. sales 491,228. Wed.’s sales 446,564 Wed.’s open int 1,668,952, up 1,985 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 347½ 352 343¼ 346¼ +1½ Mar 363½ 371¾ 361¼ 366¾ +3½ May 370¼ +3¼ Jul 371¾ +3¼ Sep 367½ +3¼ Dec 370 +3¼ Mar 369 +3¼ May 375 +3¼ Jul 363¾ +3¼ Sep 379½ +3¼ Est. sales 701. Wed.’s sales 701 Wed.’s open int 3,790, up 59 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 991 998¾ 976¼ 977¾ —12¾ Mar 999¾ 1006¼ 983¾ 985¼ —14 May 1014 1019 997 998¾ —13¾ Jul 1025¾ 1031¼ 1009¼ 1011½ —13¾ Aug 1025¼ 1030¼ 1009 1011¼ —13½ Sep 1014¾ 1019 999¾ 1002 —12¼ Nov 1015 1020 1001½ 1004½ —10¾ Jan 1025¾ 1027¼ 1013¼ 1014¾ —10¼ Mar 1025¼ 1026¼ 1013½ 1016½ —9¼ May 1023¾ 1024 1022½ 1022½ —8¼ Jul 1033 1033¼ 1027½ 1030 —8 Aug 1026¾ —7¾ Sep 1014¼ —7¾ Nov 1023 1023 1013 1015¼ —7½ Jan 1025 —7½ Mar 1026¼ —7½ May 1032¼ —7½ Jul 1038¼ 1038¼ 1037 1037 —7½ Aug 1033½ —7½ Sep 1021 —7½ Nov 1025 1025½ 1025 1025½ —3 Jul 1047¼ —3 Nov 1030¾ —3 Est. sales 204,798. Wed.’s sales 191,027 Wed.’s open int 903,651, up 1,112 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 43.30 43.75 41.93 42.18 —1.10 Jan 43.46 43.87 42.02 42.28 —1.08 Mar 43.70 44.16 42.35 42.60 —1.06 May 44.09 44.41 42.65 42.90 —1.02 Jul 44.24 44.61 42.87 43.12 —.99 Aug 44.02 44.46 42.75 43.03 —.98 Sep 43.97 44.32 42.61 42.92 —.96 Oct 43.67 44.12 42.49 42.77 —.96 Dec 43.76 44.21 42.50 42.86 —.94 Jan 43.55 43.55 42.69 42.91 —.92 Mar 43.52 43.58 42.89 42.99 —.88 May 43.57 43.57 43.06 43.09 —.86 Jul 43.57 43.57 43.19 43.19 —.85 Aug 42.96 —.85 Sep 42.91 —.85 Oct 42.78 —.85 Dec 42.65 —.85 Jul 42.54 —.85 Oct 42.53 —.85 Dec 42.27 —.85 Est. sales 274,383. Wed.’s sales 242,434 Wed.’s open int 572,828 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 290.00 290.90 287.20 287.70 —1.70 Jan 291.70 292.70 288.70 289.40 —1.90 Mar 295.40 296.20 292.70 293.10 —1.90 May 299.70 300.30 297.10 297.50 —1.80 Jul 304.00 304.90 301.60 302.10 —1.70 Aug 305.60 305.80 302.60 303.10 —1.70 Sep 306.00 306.30 303.00 303.60 —1.70 Oct 304.80 305.70 302.70 303.10 —1.70 Dec 307.40 308.30 305.00 305.60 —1.70 Jan 306.70 306.80 306.70 306.70 —1.60 Mar 307.30 307.50 307.00 307.20 —1.50 May 308.30 —1.50 Jul 310.30 310.50 310.30 310.50 —1.40 Aug 310.00 —1.40 Sep 308.50 —1.40 Oct 305.90 —1.40 Dec 307.70 —1.40 Jul 316.50 —1.40 Oct 316.50 —1.40 Dec 320.00 —1.40 Est. sales 162,487. Wed.’s sales 146,841 Wed.’s open int 623,390, up 1,505

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.