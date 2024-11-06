Clearwater Analytics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.6…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $115.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Clearwater Analytics said it expects revenue in the range of $120.2 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $445.5 million.

