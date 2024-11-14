ClearSign: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The combustion systems technology company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

