ClearOne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Friday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The provider of videoconferencing products posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

