Clear Secure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $198.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.1 million.

