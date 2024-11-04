Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Monday reported net income of $102.1 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Monday reported net income of $102.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $541.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cirrus Logic said it expects revenue in the range of $480 million to $540 million.

