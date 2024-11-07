Cidara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $16 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $16 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $2.45. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.38 per share.

Cidara Therapeutics shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.11, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDTX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.