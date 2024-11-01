Church & Dwight: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $75.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Church & Dwight expects its per-share earnings to be 76 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.43 per share.

Church & Dwight shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

