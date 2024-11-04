Choice Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $105.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $428 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $436.4 million.

Choice Hotels expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.87 per share.

