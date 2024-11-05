Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Chipmos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Chipmos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 5:06 AM

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The computer chip testing and assembly services company posted revenue of $191.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMOS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up