China Automotive Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jingzhou, China-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $164.2 million in the period.

China Automotive Systems expects full-year revenue of $630 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.62. A year ago, they were trading at $3.26.

