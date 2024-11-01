Chevron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.49…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.49 billion.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of $2.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $2.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $50.67 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.88 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.