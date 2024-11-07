Chesapeake Utilities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.5 million in…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.5 million in its third quarter.

The Dover, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The energy and utility company posted revenue of $160.1 million in the period.

