Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 2:20 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $945,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

