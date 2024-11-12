Cherry Hill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Farmingdale, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The residential real estate finance company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $109,000.

