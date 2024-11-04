Chemours: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $27 million,…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $27 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

Chemours shares have decreased 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

