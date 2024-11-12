Chegg: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $212.6…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $212.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The an online learning platform posted revenue of $136.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $141 million to $143 million.

