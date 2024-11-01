Chart Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income…

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $62.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.18 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Chart Industries expects full-year earnings to be $9 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion.

