Charles River: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $69.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $977.2 million.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.10 to $10.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.