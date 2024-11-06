CGI: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $319.5 million. On…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $319.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.24 billion, or $5.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.79 billion.

