CFN Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — CFN Enterprises Inc. (CNFN) on Friday reported net income of $973,000 in its third quarter.

The Whitefish, Montana-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.

