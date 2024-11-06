Cervecerias Unidas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million.…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The wine, spirits and soft drink company posted revenue of $715.3 million in the period.

Cervecerias Unidas shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11, a decrease of 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.