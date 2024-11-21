Cerence: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.4 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $54.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $588.1 million, or $14.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $331.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cerence expects its results to range from a loss of 32 cents per share to a loss of 25 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $50 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Cerence expects full-year results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to earnings of 10 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $236 million to $247 million.

