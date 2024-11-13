Ceragon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Wednesday reported profit…

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.2 million in its third quarter.

The Rosh Ha Ayin, Israel-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The provider of wireless backhaul services posted revenue of $102.7 million in the period.

Ceragon expects full-year revenue in the range of $390 million to $400 million.

