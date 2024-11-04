Century: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $47.3 million, after…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $47.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $539.1 million in the period.

Century shares have risen 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.54, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENX

