Century Casinos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Monday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The casino operator posted revenue of $155.7 million in the period.

