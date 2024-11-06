Centuri: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its…

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The utility infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $692.8 million in the period.

Centuri expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRI

