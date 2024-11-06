Cencora: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.4…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $79.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.51 billion, or $7.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $293.96 billion.

Cencora expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.80 to $15.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.