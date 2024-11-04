Celanese: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $116 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $116 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.44 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Celanese expects its per-share earnings to be $1.25.

Celanese shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $123.50, a rise of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.