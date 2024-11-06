Catalyst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $43.9 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $128.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123 million.

Catalyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $475 million to $485 million.

