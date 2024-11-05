Catalent: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $129 million in…

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $129 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Somerset, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The maker of drug delivery technologies posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTLT

