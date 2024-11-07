Cars.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $18.7 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $179.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.4 million.

Cars.com shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

