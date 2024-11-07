Carlyle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $595.7 million. The…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $595.7 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The asset management firm posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $895 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $885.5 million.

Carlyle shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 88% in the last 12 months.

