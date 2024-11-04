CareDx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Monday reported a loss of $7.4 million in…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Monday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $82.9 million in the period.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $327 million to $331 million.

CareDx shares have climbed 91% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $22.93, nearly quadrupling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDNA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.