Cardlytics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $145.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $2.90. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $67.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $62 million to $67 million.

Cardlytics shares have decreased 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.16, a decline of 61% in the last 12 months.

