Carbon Streaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Ontario (AP) — BURLINGTON, Ontario (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $53,000 in the period.

