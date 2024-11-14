Cara: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.5 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its third quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 33 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.10.

