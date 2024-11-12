Capstone Green: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRNQ) on Tuesday reported a loss…

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRNQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $423,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Van Nuys, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $22.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 21 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.63.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CGRNQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CGRNQ

