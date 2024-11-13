Capricor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.6 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4 million.

Capricor shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.07, rising sixfold in the last 12 months.

