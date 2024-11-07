Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $24 million.…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $24 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

