Cantaloupe: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The electronic payment and wireless networking company posted revenue of $70.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.5 million.

Cantaloupe expects full-year revenue in the range of $308 million to $322 million.

