Canada Goose: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported earnings of $4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $196.3 million in the period.

