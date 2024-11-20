Canaan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING , China (AP) — HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING, China (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Wednesday reported a…

HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING , China (AP) — HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING, China (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $75.6 million in its third quarter.

The Haidian District Beijing, China-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The cryptocurrency-mining computer maker posted revenue of $73.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Canaan said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.59. A year ago, they were trading at $1.69.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.