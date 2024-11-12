Camtek: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $32.7…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $32.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $112.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Camtek said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $427 million.

Camtek shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAMT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.